The development comes after Skipper Babar Azam was excluded from the squad due to a fracture in his right thumb last week

Pakistan Cricket Board management is satisfied with Shadab Khan's fitness after the training session



Green shirts are scheduled to play the first T20I against Kiwis on December 18



LAHORE: Fit again Shadab Khan will lead Pakistan squad against New Zealand in the upcoming T20 series in absence of Babar Azam, it emerged on Wednesday.



According to sources, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management is satisfied with the cricketer's fitness after the training session as he had previously complained of groin injury which restricted him to batting during the training session on Sunday.

The development comes after Skipper Babar Azam was excluded from the squad due to a fracture in his right thumb last week.

"World’s second-ranked T20I batsman suffered the injury during a throw-down session, following which he was taken to a local hospital where X-rays confirmed his fracture," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had confirmed in a statement on Sunday.

Azam's injury came just a day after Imam ul Haq was ruled out due to a thumb fracture sustained during a net session and advised a 12-day rest.

Green shirts are scheduled to play the first T20I against Kiwis on December 18.

Pakistan squad:

Shadab Khan (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Musa Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir and Wahab Riaz. Babar Azam (withdrawn due to injury)