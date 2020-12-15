Police say allegations against Babar Azam lack 'concrete evidence'

A woman named Hamiza had put serious allegations against Azam in a press conference earlier this month. Photo: Geo. tv/File

LAHORE: The woman, who levelled serious allegations against Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam, did not provide concrete evidence to support her claims, the police said on Tuesday.

The investigating officer (IO) investigating the allegations submitted a report in the session's court today.

The application to register a case on the woman's accusations had been filed in 2017, read the report, stating that apparently, it seems as if the woman's allegations are not true.

The report requested the court to conclude the complaint under the relevant provisions of the law.

Babar Azam accused of sexual assault

A woman named Hamiza had put serious allegations against Azam in a press conference earlier this month, claiming she was the batsman's neighbour and old school mate.

She said the cricketer had "tricked her into love" and "tortured" her when she demanded he marries her.

Hamiza had filed a petition in the court, stating that she financially supported Azam when he was a "struggling cricketer" and spent "millions of rupees on him".

"When I called the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to lodge a complaint, they said that it was a personal matter," she continued.

Last week, the woman had also filed a police complaint alleging a murder attempt.