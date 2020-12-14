Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick receive backlash over Maori haka video

US reality TV stars Kim Kardashian, sister Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick received massive backlash and accused of cultural appropriation after their children performed a Maori haka on TikTok.



The TV stars were slammed after Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick shared a video from a birthday party of their sons Mason and Reign Disick.

In the video Kim Kardashian’s children North, Saint West, their cousin Panelope Disick and their other friends could be seen performing the traditional war dance from the New Zealand.

Scott captioned the video “TikTok ya don’t stop. Ain’t got nothing on us.”

The video infuriated many followers who dubbed it as ‘cultural appropriation and disrespect.”

The birthday was organized at Kourtney's house for their sons Mason and Reign Disick.