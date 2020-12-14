Sadettin Köpek actor shares a picture with Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun

Most of "Dirilis: Ertugrul" fans loathe the character of Amir Sadettin Köpek who was portrayed by Murat Garipagaoglu.

The actor impressed millions of people across the world for his stellar performance as the administrator of Seljuq Sultan Alā ad-Dīn Kayqubād.

Garipagaoglu's played one of the main characters in season two, three and four of the TV series which is also being aired by Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing.

PTV is airing the series on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Murat has amassed a large following on Instagram where he shares pictures and videos.

One of the pictures on his Instagram page shows the actor posing with Gulsim Ali, the actress who played Aslihan Hatun.

