Prince Philip feels ‘guilty’ for making Prince Charles choose Princess Diana: report

Prince Philip reportedly felt ‘guilt-ridden’ over his forceful push onto Prince Charles regarding his marriage to Princess Diana.



Reportedly, the only reason the prince even pushed for their union in the first place was because he found Princess Diana to be ‘perfect’ for the role.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward told the Daily Mail, “When Diana first joined the royal family, it was Philip who came to her aid, sitting next to her at black-tie dinners and chatting to her while she learned to master the art of small talk.”

But in the end, all he was left with was guilt. Royal biographer Philip Eade explained the conundrum to Express and claimed, “There was a lot of epistolary exchanges with Diana, he was trying to act as an intermediary between her and Charles. It might have been because he felt somewhat guilty. He and the Queen had pushed a lot for the wedding to go ahead.”