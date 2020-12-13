Queen delays Christmas speech filming over Brexit

Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly decided to delay the filming of her annual Christmas speech due to the ongoing Brexit matter.

According to The Sun, the shoot has been pushed to next week due to the announcement of the decision of whether England will be leaving without a deal.

"Normally she films it in early December, certainly by the middle of the month, but this time it’s later than usual," the source revealed.

"There’s talk it could happen on Wednesday or Thursday.

"The country could be a very different place by then, with us possibly leaving the EU without a deal."

Insiders revealed that she has written a "personal and emotional" address this year, though she not done with it yet.