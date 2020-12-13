close
Sun Dec 13, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
December 13, 2020

Ayeza Khan goes all natural in latest pic

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 13, 2020

Pakistan's beloved actress Ayeza Khan as of late has been sharing pictures from her family trip.

In her most recent snap she turned it down a notch and shared an adorable picture of herself, baring her natural beauty.

She can be seen wearing a baby blue sweater with her hair tied back, showing her gorgeous skin.

In the caption she shared some song lyrics

"I've got a hundred million reasons to walk away. But, baby, I just need one good one to stay," it read.

Fans couldn't help but shower her with compliments.

Take a look:



