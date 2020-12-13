Ayeza Khan goes all natural in latest pic

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan's beloved actress Ayeza Khan as of late has been sharing pictures from her family trip.
In her most recent snap she turned it down a notch and shared an adorable picture of herself, baring her natural beauty.
She can be seen wearing a baby blue sweater with her hair tied back, showing her gorgeous skin.
In the caption she shared some song lyrics
"I've got a hundred million reasons to walk away. But, baby, I just need one good one to stay," it read.
Fans couldn't help but shower her with compliments.
Take a look: