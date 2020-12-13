Sajal Ali shares inspiring note for fans: “begin your story today”

Pakistani starlet Sajal Ali, who was awarded for her contribution to film and television by the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards (DIAFA), shared a thought-provoking note saying “There is no expiration date to reinventing yourself”.



Taking to Instagram, the Alif actress posted her dazzling snap with a sweet caption.

Sajal wrote, “It’s ok! To begin your story today.”

“Those mistakes you’ve made along the way are lessons, no failures. There is no expiration date to reinventing yourself.”

Sajal looked ethereal in the latest picture and the photo has won the hearts of her fans on social media.