close
Sun Dec 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 13, 2020

Sajal Ali shares inspiring note for fans: 'Begin your story today'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 13, 2020
Sajal Ali shares inspiring note for fans: “begin your story today”

Pakistani starlet Sajal Ali, who was awarded for her contribution to film and television by the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards (DIAFA), shared a thought-provoking note saying “There is no expiration date to reinventing yourself”.

Taking to Instagram, the Alif actress posted her dazzling snap with a sweet caption.

Sajal wrote, “It’s ok! To begin your story today.”

“Those mistakes you’ve made along the way are lessons, no failures. There is no expiration date to reinventing yourself.”

Sajal looked ethereal in the latest picture and the photo has won the hearts of her fans on social media.

Latest News

More From Entertainment