Ashanti diagnosed with covid-19

US singer and actress Ashanti has tested positive for novel coronavirus, she confirmed on social media on Sunday.



Ashanti, 40 turned to Instagram and shared a statement that she had tested positive for Covid-19 but ‘ok and not in any pain'.

The statement reads: “Hey y’all I can’t believe I’m saying this but tested positive for Covid-19. I’m ok and not in any pain.”

“I’m actually down to the verzuz from my house… we’re trying to figure it out!!”.

Ashanti’s statement came just hours after the death of country music star Charley Pride from Covid-19 complications.