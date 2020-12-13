Prince Harry, Meghan Markle end rift with royals and are on ‘much better’ terms

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ties with the British royal family are said to be healing as their turbulent 2020 nears an end.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after a year filled with drama, rifts, setbacks and tragedies are ready to make things different in the coming year.

This includes their relationship with members of the royal family as Nicoll, writing for Vanity Fair, revealed that they are on much better terms now than they were before.

"It's been a big year for sure and one that has been a rollercoaster,” the outlet cited a close friend of the couple.

"2020 has seen them leave the royal family, leave Britain and move to LA to their dream home where they are finally able to lay down new roots,” the insider added.

Another friend of the couple told Vanity Fair that they have grown closer to the royals in the past few months.

"I have no doubt they will be video calling each other over Christmas," the second friend told the portal.