Gal Gadot asks fans to follow her on TiKTok

Gal Gadot has joined famed video-sharing app TikTok days before her new film "Wonder Woman 1984" is released.
The actress took to Instagram to invite her fans to follow her on the app where she had a special message for them.
The Israeli-born actress is followed by more than 47 million people on Instagram.