close
Sat Dec 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 12, 2020

Gal Gadot asks fans to follow her on TiKTok

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Dec 12, 2020

Gal Gadot has joined famed video-sharing app TikTok days before her new film "Wonder Woman 1984" is released.

The actress took to Instagram to invite her fans to follow her on the app where she had a special message for them.

The Israeli-born actress is followed by more than 47 million people on Instagram.

Latest News

More From Entertainment