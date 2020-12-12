BLACKPINK: Rosé’s candid thoughts over Lady Gaga collaboration

BLACKPINK’s Rosé recently spilled the beans behind her Sour Candy collaboration with Lady Gaga and candidly revealed what she thought of the Grammy award winning singer.



The singer opened up about it all during her interview with Dazed Korea for their November issue.

In a fun Q&A session with fans Rosé got candid about Lady Gaga’s personality and work ethic. She was even quoted saying, “She went through every little detail about the lyrics, about the concept, about what the collaboration meant to her.”

“We were shocked at how humble and down-to-earth she was. I think that was a big thing in such a big pop star that we grew up looking up to.”



