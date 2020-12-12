Pregnant Kareena Kapoor spotted at a clinic in Mumbai

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor, who is expecting her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan, was spotted at a clinic in Mumbai, a few days after her return from Palampur.



The Laal Singh Chaddha actress was snapped at the clinic with hubby Saif Ali Khan.

According to India media, Kareena visited the clinic for a routine checkup.

In the latest pictures circulating on social media, Kareena and Saif looked stylish and gave major couple goals as usual.

Kareena continues to give major maternity fashion goals in the dazzling photos.

Earlier, Bebo shared an adorable throwback photo with hubby on Instagram, calling him her ‘Saif haven’.

She wrote, “My saif-haven” followed by heart emoticons.