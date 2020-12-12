Kate Middleton, Prince William brutally mocked for ‘dragging out the kids’

Kate Middleton, Prince William and their kids made headlines after their recent night out in Central London.



As the Cambridge kids—Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5 and Prince Louis, 2—made their red carpet debut at a special pantomime, a lot of royal critics weren’t too happy.

The family was there to attend The National Lottery’s Pantoland at The Palladium to express their gratitude to front line workers who risked their lives during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Trolls were ready to blast the Cambridges for venturing out with their children in order to save themselves from bad press.

"When all else fails, drag out the kids,” wrote one user on social media.

"Roll out the kids to save yourselves. Every time. So predictable,” another commented.

"Sooo...they still don’t get it..they doubled down this time..by bringing the kids..okkkaay,” wrote a third.

One user criticized the event as a whole as they said: "I think the key workers would have preferred a pay raise or maybe a bonus for the holiday."