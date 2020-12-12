Kim Kardashian 'exhausted from trying to keep marriage with Kanye West intact'

Kim Kardashian is exhausted from continually trying but keeps her vows to Kanye West in mind

Kim Kardashian is almost done with putting in all the efforts of saving her marriage with Kanye West.



Things between the couple are still hard and Kim is tired of it. The decision is tough and the reality TV star does not want to jeopardize her family’s future.

A source close to the makeup mogul revealed, "Kim is exhausted from continually trying but keeps their vows in mind when making any pertinent decisions. And Kanye is working on his psychological health and mental state. The family and Kanye are still in contact and everyone wants the best for Kanye, Kim, their kids and the rest of the family."

According to Kim, the only way out of this menace is for Kanye “to work on himself before he can work on the well-being of anyone else.”

Speaking of the rest of the Kardashian clan, a source revealed, "Kim’s family will support her in any decision she makes, but she feels that the most important thing to recognize before making any choice is realizing what’s best for the kids, herself, Kanye and the rest of the family, essentially in that order."