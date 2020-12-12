close
Fri Dec 11, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 12, 2020

Queen Elizabeth's official Twitter account posts odd tweet, leaving followers baffled

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Dec 12, 2020
The now-deleted tweet read a strange message from Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth's official royal family account took everyone by surprise, when a cryptic post accidentally made its way to   Twitter. 

Fans recently witnessed a short tweet from the Queen’s royal family handle and it surely left them perplexed. The now-deleted tweet read a strange message from the Queen which was luckily captured by Gert's Royals.

The tweet that vanished within 6 minutes of its posting, was an odd "Thanks."

Despite someone quickly catching the mistake and deleting the tweet, the short yet strange message gained 1,260 likes and 591 retweets.

Amid all this, some Twitter users still managed to comment upon the very unusual comment. One fan hilariously wrote: “'You're welcome Liz, and I've kept the receipt in case you want to change it kid, OK?"

Another quipped: “"Well it’s about time I got some recognition!"

