Queen Elizabeth issues warning to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle has received a hidden warning from Queen Elizabeth ahead of their 12-month Megxit review, according to a report in UK's Daily Express.



Commenting on a recently held meeting between members of the royal family, the publication reported the Queen is creating a “New Firm” made up of eight senior members of the Royal Family.

According to the reports, the group of eight royals including Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Princess Anne.

The report said "the new slimmed-down" monarchy will hold joint engagements events next year.

Writing about the fans reaction, it said there may be a hidden message behind the Queen’s decision to exclude some royals from the “New Firm” - including Meghan and Harry.