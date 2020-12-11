Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘humiliated’ with price cut of favorite posh biscuits: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s posh biscuits have received a price cut due to their dwindling popularity and the royals are reportedly ‘humiliated’ over the idea.

The biscuts previously sold for £16 a pop at Harrods are now being sold £3.99 at TK Maxx.



The tin can of 250g of shortbread, produced by Scottish firm Walker’s has been selling with pictures of the royal couple from a trip to Royal Ascot. However, is believed to go out of date effective February.

A shopper at TK Maxx commented on the price cut, explaining how, “The public’s changing opinion can never be more sharply highlighted than Harry and Meghan’s Harrods’ shortbread being flogged in TK Maxx. What a travesty.”