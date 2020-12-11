close
Fri Dec 11, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 11, 2020

Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic's fans go crazy after watching new trailer of 'Ramo': Video

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 11, 2020

Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan left fans in tears as she shared tragic scenes  from her romantic thriller  'Ramo'.

Esra, who enthralled fans  with her stellar performance in Turkish historical drama Dirilis: Ertugrul,  shared a new trailer of her  ongoing series  on 'Ramo'. 

In the one scene, Esra Bilgic is seen in trouble as  she's taken away by the kidnappers. The Turkish beauty's  admirers   went crazy on social media after watching  the trailer, showing their  beloved star in trouble.

The actress turned to Instagram and shared the trailer of the upcoming episode. The video has also made her fans emotional and even many of her fans burst into tears shortly after watching the trailer.

 Esra Bilgic has  received massive applause from her excited fans  for her outstanding performance in the second season of the Turkish hit series 'Ramo'. 

