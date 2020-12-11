Boseman’s character of T’Challa will not be recast in Black Panther II: Marvel boss

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has confirmed that Boseman’s character of T’Challa will not be recast in Black Panther II.



Kevin Feige also paid a special tribute to his dear friend and member of the Marvel Studios family the late, great Chadwick Boseman.

In his homage, he said: "Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives professionally and personally. His portrayal of T’Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel’s past."

The American film and television producer continued: "To honor the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the king of Wakanda, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film."



The script of the sequel is being written and directed by Ryan Coogler and is set to hit cinemas on July 8, 2022.

Black Panther, which released in 2018, made $1.35 billion at the global box office and scored seven Oscar nominations including Best Picture. It won three Oscars.

The announcement comes after 'Black Panther' executive producer Victoria Alonso addressed rumors of using a digital double for the actor — which she said were false.

Chadwick Boseman died in August after a battle with colon cancer, leaving a rich legacy behind.