Fri Dec 11, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
December 11, 2020

How Amitabh Bachchan celebrated Dilip Kumar's 98th birthday

Bollywood

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 11, 2020

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his friend Dilip Kumar's birthday in the most touching way. 

Since he could not be physically present to celebrate the grand occasion on him turning 98, Amitabh sent a bouquet of flowers instead.

In a video on Instagram, a member of the Bachchans' staff was spotted making his way to Dilip's Mumbai residence as he handed an envelop along with flowers to a staff of the actor.

Take a look:



