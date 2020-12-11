Maryam Nawaz savours karahi after leading PML-N rally in Lahore

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz eats food alongside senior PML-N leader Pervaiz Rashid and Marriyum Aurangzeb. Photo: Instagram

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz relished desi food at a local eatery in Lahore on Thursday, after leading a rally of the PML-N to galvanise the masses ahead of the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) power show in the city on Sunday.

A video of the PML-N leader is doing the rounds on social media in which Maryam Nawaz can be seen eating a karahi and other dishes with PML-N leaders. A large number of people can be seen in the background trying to get a glimpse as she sat and ate the meal.



The video clip went viral on social media and caught Maryam's attention as well, who couldn't help but praise the food.

"Kamaal karahi thi," she wrote on Twitter.

Maryam had spent several hours today in Lahore, mustering support for the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) upcoming jalsa at Minar-e-Pakistan.

PML-N leaders have said that "big decisions" are expected to take place at the jalsa with many political analysts predicting the PDM lawmakers will announce resigning from the provincial and national assemblies.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that if the Opposition lawmakers resign from the parliament, then the government will hold by-elections on their seats "and come back with more strength".