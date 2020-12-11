Gal Gadot reveals she's pinching herself after coming across a Hollywood picture

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Gal Gadot has come a long way since she first made it to Hollywood. The Israeli-born actress is now promoting her upcoming superhero film "Wonder Woman 1984".
Gadot on Thursday took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from her "first time in LA"
"Came across this photo, it was taken my first time in LA in 2009... there is a saying I love - reality tops any imagination . Who knew what this journey will bring."
She concluded her post with hashtags #grateful and #stillpinchingmyself