close
Thu Dec 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 11, 2020

Gal Gadot reveals she's pinching herself after coming across a Hollywood picture

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 11, 2020

Gal Gadot has come a long way since she first made it to Hollywood. The Israeli-born actress is now promoting her upcoming superhero film "Wonder Woman 1984".

Gadot on Thursday took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from her "first time in LA"

"Came across this photo, it was taken my first time in LA in 2009... there is a saying I love - reality tops any imagination . Who knew what this journey will bring."

She concluded her post with hashtags #grateful and #stillpinchingmyself 

Latest News

More From Entertainment