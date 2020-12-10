Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for Covid-19: 'Feeling fine'

Famous TV personality Ellen DeGeneres has announced that she tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The 62-year-old TV host shared the news on social media Thursday, saying that she's 'feeling fine right now'.

"I'll see you all again after the holidays," Ellen added.

She also asked the fans and followers to take all precautionary measures to stay safe, she wrote: "Please stay healthy and safe."



According to a media outlet, production on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' has been paused until January.



In her note on Instagram, she wrote: "Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines."

In October, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" became one of the first television productions to return to inviting a limited number of in-studio audience members since the coronavirus forced widespread shutdowns in the entertainment industry.