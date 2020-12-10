Kareena Kapoor shares mesmerising photo of son Taimur Ali Khan with his cousin sister

Kareena Kapoor has mesmerised fans as she shared an adorable picture of son Taimur Ali Khan with his cousin sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, the mom-to-be shared sweet snap of Taimur Ali Khan posing with his sweet cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.



In the picture, Saif Ali Khan's 'hero' is seen wearing a black t-shirt with shorts, while Inaaya sported a floral pink dress.

Kareena, wife of Saif Ali Khan, captioned the post: "Brothers and sisters forever."







Kareena Kapoor, who will star with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, recently returned to Mumbai after spending quality time with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur.