close
Thu Dec 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
December 10, 2020

Kareena Kapoor shares mesmerising photo of son Taimur Ali Khan with his cousin sister

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 10, 2020

Kareena Kapoor has mesmerised fans as she shared an adorable picture of son Taimur Ali Khan with his cousin sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, the mom-to-be shared sweet snap of Taimur Ali Khan posing with his sweet cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. 

In the picture, Saif Ali Khan's 'hero' is seen wearing a black t-shirt with shorts, while Inaaya sported a floral pink dress. 

Kareena, wife of Saif Ali Khan, captioned the post: "Brothers and sisters forever."


Kareena Kapoor, who will star with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, recently returned to Mumbai after spending quality time with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz