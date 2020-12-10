Meet Bilal Khan's new friend Justin Bieber

Pakistani musician Bilal Khan seems to be resorting to making new friends in his time in quarantine.

According to his latest video post on Instagram, his newest friend is none other than worldwide singing sensation Justin Bieber.

In the video the two can be seen chatting with each other like old buddies.

While we wish this was a blossoming friendship in the making, we hate to break it to you that this was most likely an edited video.

The video seems to have come from his Tik Tok account, which easily makes editing such as this possible.

Even fans were not fooled as they hilariously called him out in the comments section.

Take a look:







