Teenage girl allegedly abducted from Qayyumabad in Karachi

KARACHI: A 17-year-old girl has been allegedly abducted from the Qayyumabad locality in Karachi, according to a complaint filed at Defence Police Station.



As per the details mentioned in the first information report, filed by the young girl's father, said N* has been missing since December 7.

"When I woke up, my daughter was not at home."

The girl's father has claimed that a boy named Qadeer Tanoli used to roam around their house. He also suspected Tanoli was in touch with his daughter.

The father appealed to the authorities to help recover his daughter.