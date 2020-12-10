close
Thu Dec 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 10, 2020

Teenage girl allegedly abducted from Qayyumabad in Karachi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 10, 2020

KARACHI: A 17-year-old girl has been allegedly abducted from the Qayyumabad locality in Karachi, according to a complaint filed at Defence Police Station.

As per the details mentioned in the first information report, filed by the young girl's father, said N* has been missing since December 7. 

"When I woke up, my daughter was not at home."

The girl's father has claimed that a boy named Qadeer Tanoli used to roam around their house. He also suspected Tanoli was in touch with his daughter.

The father appealed to the authorities to help recover his daughter. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan