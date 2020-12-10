Prince Charles bashed for ‘ridiculous’ overseas tours: report

Prince Charles’s past overseas trips were recently put on blast for being ‘horrid’ and ‘disastrous’



This claim was brought forward by BBC host Jonathan Ross. He put forth the argument that the royal family is ‘horrid’ goodwill ambassadors for the UK.

His disdain for Prince Charles’s overseas trips runs so deep that he feels they shouldn't be “allowed to go abroad ever.”

Mr. Ross referenced a number of clips from Prince Charles’s past visits to support his claim and explained how, “It’s the fact that they’re supposed to be embassies of good will, they are meant to be our ambassadors.”

“I thought they would go away so that people could have good, positive thoughts about us. But no, every time they go away... people will just think we’re ridiculous.”

In one of the pictures, Mr. Ross can’t even decipher what the prince was ever hoping to accomplish. “We don’t know what he’s doing here!” he exclaimed during the segment.

Later on into the broadcast Mr. Ross admitted, “I’m beginning to suspect that the people who give him those hats know exactly what they are doing. “They have got a sweepstake, ‘I bet you he won't put it on!’, ‘I bet you he will!’”

Mr. Ross even believes people’s attempts to make Prince Charles wear traditional clothing is “their way of getting back at us.”

“When they go over there, they say… ‘First of all we'll do a dance for them and we’ll claim, it’s a kind of traditional dance’. And the Queen’s sitting there quite confused and she says, ‘Why are they sticking their tongues out at us?’, and they’ll say, ‘Well ma’am that’s tradition.’