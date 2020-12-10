'The Crown' shows how a British monarch's death is conveyed

It's a well known fact that the secret code "London Bridge is down" will be used to signal Queen Elizabeth's death.

UK's prince minister will be informed and civil servants will convey the code on secure lines to convey the death.

As a result, the Royal Family's website will be turned black and news reporters will also wear black on camera.

Netflix show "The Crown" also sheds light on how the death of a British monarch is conveyed.

George VI's death is shown in the second episode of the season one of "The Crown" .

The demise of George VI is conveyed in a code word, “Hyde Park Corner”, to Buckingham Palace, to prevent switchboard operators from finding out.

The episode titled "Hyde Park Corner" follows the death of the King 1952, the father of then Princess Elizabeth.

Prime Minister Winston Churchill asks his staff to convey the words "Hyde Park Corner" code to Foreign Secretary Anthony Eden to signal the death of the monarch. The prime minister then asks his staff to find out princess before the news of her father's death is pronounced on the media.

The death of the King takes place in the absence of Princess Elizabeth who undertakes a foreign on behalf of her father. The staff of princess finds out about the death of King George IV through media reports and informed the future Queen.