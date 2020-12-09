Khloe Kardashian, True make heart-warming donation to bring in Christmas spirit

There is no denying that reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is blessed with the riches and luxuries of the world but at the same time, she likes to give back too.

In her most recent post on Instagram, the Good American founder made a touching gesture just before Christmas.

In a lengthy caption, she explained that the Covid-19 pandemic understandably saw a large reduction in toy donations and an emotional Khloe urged followers to give back through kindness during these dark times.

"While I was watching the news, I came across a story that mentioned toy donations are down more than 50% this year. Of course this year has been incredibly tragic for so many people. This year so many people, understandably so, aren’t able to give back in the ways they used to. But there are so many other ways we can give back," the caption read.

"Being kind to one another seems so simple but in these dark times we need kindness and compassion more than ever. Calling isolated lonely friends and family. Checking in on one another’s morale to remind people that they are loved and not alone."

She went on to reveal the she along with her daughter True Thompson donated toys to their local fire station to bring some happiness to children's lives.

"I feel so fortunate that I am able to donate toys to our local fire station. Our fire station will be distributing toys to children and teenagers in need of holiday cheer this year," she wrote.

Furthermore, she pressed on the fact that having her daughter be a part of the process would help her understand how fortunate she is.

She shared videos of her daughter carrying bags full of toys and giving them away.

"I know True is young but I think it is important for her to understand how blessed and fortunate she is. It’s so important for her to see how we give back to others, ESPECIALLY in such unprecedented times. Children learn with action and consistency. This is just the first of many trips we are making."

