Ananya Pandey embraces Christmas season with adorable snap

B-Town diva Ananya Pandey is already into the holiday spirit.

She took to Instagram to share a Christmas-themed photo of herself and her adorable pooch.

In the photo she diva can be seen sporting a Christmas-themed pyjama set with some reindeer antlers, clearly showing her love for the holiday.

Furthermore, the cute pet is playing with what looks to be a toy of sorts.

"One of us has definitely been naughtier this year," the caption read.

Who do you think is the naughty one here?

Take a look:







