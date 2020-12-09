close
Wed Dec 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
December 9, 2020

Ananya Pandey embraces Christmas season with adorable snap

Bollywood

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 09, 2020

B-Town diva Ananya Pandey is already into the holiday spirit. 

She took to Instagram to share a Christmas-themed photo of herself and her adorable pooch.

In the photo she diva can be seen sporting a Christmas-themed pyjama set with some reindeer antlers, clearly showing her love for the holiday.

Furthermore, the cute pet is playing with what looks to be a toy of sorts.

"One of us has definitely been naughtier this year," the caption read.

Who do you think is the naughty one here?

Take a look:



Latest News

More From Bollywood