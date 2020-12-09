Ananya Pandey embraces Christmas season with adorable snap

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
B-Town diva Ananya Pandey is already into the holiday spirit.
She took to Instagram to share a Christmas-themed photo of herself and her adorable pooch.
In the photo she diva can be seen sporting a Christmas-themed pyjama set with some reindeer antlers, clearly showing her love for the holiday.
Furthermore, the cute pet is playing with what looks to be a toy of sorts.
"One of us has definitely been naughtier this year," the caption read.
Who do you think is the naughty one here?
Take a look: