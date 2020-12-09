Megxit announcement left Prince William to 'barely contain anger' at royal event

There has been a long going discussion that Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship has been in trouble, and in particular the former's announcement that he and his wife Meghan Markle were stepping down from the royal family, just a day prior to Kate Middleton’s birthday, made William very angry in particular.

Following the announcement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex only had three royal engagements to fulfill which ended with the Commonwealth Day service in March.

According to body language expert Patti Wood, William, who along with Kate and other members of the royal family were in attendance in the final event, appeared to be containing his anger.

The expert noted that his body language and facial expression suggested that he was fuming on the inside.

"He’s doing a comfort palm, that palm down on his leg, which is comforting and suppressing his emotional state or he’s trying to suppress how he’s feeling," Patti said.

"The fist on top of that is an indication that he is suppressing a slight amount of anger and if you go all the way up to the mouth, he’s doing a lip compression, which also says, ‘I’m suppressing my true emotional state’. The furrowed brow would say it’s anger as well."

The expert said that William's state continued even after the ceremony.

"He’s got a slight lip suppression, very slight, tilted at one side, he has conflicted feelings on trying to hide how he’s feeling, but the glare is an angry glare."

Regarding Kate, the expert said that even she felt a twinge of sadness during the event.

"There’s a slight pursing of the lips and slight sadness in the eye that we see. The pursing of the lips is more like, 'this doesn't taste good to me', then the sadness in the eye is, 'this is sad.'"

As for Prince Harry the expert noted that he looked exhausted.

"It looks like he hasn’t slept. That’s what it looks like when a man has just come back to barracks or back from the line of battle and that they’re just sort of in that dizzy place."