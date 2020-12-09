Johnny Depp knocks at Court of Appeal's door to regain his reputation

Hollywood star Johnny Depp has applied to the Court of Appeal to overturn Amber Heard 'wife beater' ruling after a judge barred him from appealing against the decision.

Last month, a High Court judge rejected Depp's claim that the tabloid had committed libel when an article called him a 'wife-beater' for his alleged abuse against his wife Amber Heard, which he categorically denied.



Justice Nicol dismissed Depp's claim, and ruled in the favour of the tabloid after finding that the article was 'substantially true'.

The judge found that the 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' actor assaulted her wife Amber on several times and put her in 'fear for her life' on three occasions.

Justice Nicol also denied Depp's permission to appeal against the findings, and issued him an order to pay £628,000 in legal costs to the opponent.



As per reports, the High court judge gave Depp until December 7 to apply directly to the Court of Appeal to overturn his judgment, which totally destroyed actor's reputation in the industry.

Amber Heard ex-husband Johnny Depp has now filed an application with the Court of Appeal, according to a publicly-available list of pending appeals. The actor's grounds of appeal are not known.