close
Wed Dec 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 9, 2020

BTS leave ARMYs gushing with their New Year’s resolutions for 2021

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 09, 2020
BTS leave ARMYs gushing with their New Year’s resolutions for 2021

BTS spilled the beans behind their 2021 dreams and ARMYs are in awe of their wholesome wishes.

The boys opened up about it all with SiriusXM, shortly after a fan enquired about the boy’s 2021 New Year’s resolutions.

Jungkook was the first to chime in and admit that his only wish is “To be healthy, happy." Whereas Jin wants “To be able to tour" again.

RM on the other hand had more cohesive thoughts on the matter. He explained his 2021 resolutions with a three pointer list that included, “first one health, second one go on tour again, meet our fans in person and third one Grammy win” and that’s it.

Check it out below:



Latest News

More From Entertainment