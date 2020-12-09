BTS leave ARMYs gushing with their New Year’s resolutions for 2021

BTS spilled the beans behind their 2021 dreams and ARMYs are in awe of their wholesome wishes.



The boys opened up about it all with SiriusXM, shortly after a fan enquired about the boy’s 2021 New Year’s resolutions.

Jungkook was the first to chime in and admit that his only wish is “To be healthy, happy." Whereas Jin wants “To be able to tour" again.

RM on the other hand had more cohesive thoughts on the matter. He explained his 2021 resolutions with a three pointer list that included, “first one health, second one go on tour again, meet our fans in person and third one Grammy win” and that’s it.

