More sectors will be closed if COVID-19 SOPs not followed: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Given the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases across the country, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Wednesday has warned that the PTI-led regime may have no choice but to impose further restrictions in the next two weeks if the coronavirus SOPs are not taken seriously.

Addressing a press conference after the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) meeting, the federal minister said that public's 'non-serious attitude' towards the deadly virus will impel the government to take stern actions in order to curb the virus spread.

Noting that the government had limited public gatherings to 300 but the decision was not being implemented, Umar said that the coronavirus spread has increased due to these reasons.

The minister criticised the Opposition leaders for their political statements on coronavirus, terming them "dangerous". He said that the public was not taking precautions due to the contradictory messages it was receiving.

"One of the major differences from the first wave is that there is no unified stance on coronavirus second wave," he said, appealing to political leaders and the masses to follow COVID-19 SOPs.

"Democracy does not mean political leaders risk people's health and employment," Umar highlighted.

Pakistan's coronavirus tally has risen by 2,963 new infections in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 426,142.

The NCOC data revealed that 60 more lives were lost to the virus on Tuesday across the country, bringing the death tally to 8,547.

Presently, there are 45,324 active coronavirus cases in the country with 2,498 under critical care - out of which condition of 12 patients deteriorated. With 1,797 patients beating the virus in the past 24 hours, 372,271 have recovered so far.