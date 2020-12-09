Players looked excited and energetic to get back on the cricket field. Photo Courtesy: Twitter/PCB

Pakistan cricket team finally started cricket activities in New Zealand with their first practice session in Queenstown on Wednesday.

The players took maximum advantage of the opportunity and trained for three hours under the supervision of Shaheens’ coach Ejaz Ahmed. The batch picked for T20Is followed them for a session in the afternoon.



Players looked excited and energetic to get back on the cricket field.

Pakistani cricketers remained in 14-days long strict isolation since their arrival in New Zealand. The players were expecting exemption to train during isolation, as committed initially, but it was denied after coronavirus cases emerged in the squad.

Pakistan Shaheens will play four day game against New Zealand A from 17th December while Pakistan’s national team will play 1st T20I against New Zealand on 18th December.



Sharing about the frustration a player has to go through during weeks of isolation, cricketer Haris Sohail said: “14- days isolation was as difficult for us as it would have been for any other sportsperson."

"The moment we were told that isolation is over and we could return to cricket, everyone in the squad was excited and looked forward to the practice sessions," he shared, adding that the team had a very good opening session today and were elated to get back on the field.

The left-handed batsman shared that the cricketers are looking to get themselves adjusted to the conditions before the series officially begins.