Bernie Sanders to present Dua Lipa with top honour at 2020 Billboard Awards

The list of stars performing and presenting at the 2020 Billboard Women in Music Event has finally been unveiled, unleashing a wave of elation amongst fans.

Joining the list of presenters for the big night is US Senator Bernie Sanders who will be gracing the stage along with other big names like Miley Cyrus, Lily Singh and Maluma.

Apart from that, Breonna Taylor’s mother Tamika Palmer will also be getting the honour of presenting during the ceremony which will go live on December 10 on the official website.

Amongst the many performers, Dolly Parton, Dua Lipa and Chloe x Halle are included while Cardi B will be getting bestowed with the Billboard’s Woman of the Year award on the big night.

The top prize is handed over to the woman who has defined the year through her music and activism that greatly influenced the public.

Senator Bernie Sanders will take the stage to present Dua Lipa—one of his devoted supporters—with the Powerhouse Award.

Lipa is receiving the award after her music was at the top of sales, streaming platforms, radio as well as the public conversation this year.