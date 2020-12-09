Ranveer Singh in fits after John Cena shares his photo online

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
John Cena and his love for Bollywood is no news for his fans and his latest post is a proof of exactly that.
The wrestling icon turned to his Instagram and randomly dropped a photo of Ranveer Singh striking a pose with a fan donning a face mask that had a quote from his film Gully Boy printed over it.
Cena posted the image without a caption leaving some confused and a whole lot of people amused, including Singh himself.
Dropping a comment underneath, Singh could barely contain his laughter as he wrote, “Kuch bhi [anything],” along with laughing emojis.
Arjun Kapoor also dropped by in the comment section and wrote: “Baba Baba Baba.”