close
Wed Dec 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 9, 2020

Christina Perri quitting social media to 'heal' after devastating pregnancy loss

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 09, 2020
Christina Perri was hospitalised after her pregnancy ran through some complications

Christina Perri is taking time off social media after she went through a devastating miscarriage last month. 

The Jar of Hearts singer took to Instagram and shared her decision to quit social media to heal from the tragedy that struck her family.

Posting a picture of her two-year-old daughter Camella and her dog, Perri wrote, "hi friends. i couldn’t think of one thing that felt appropriate to post after my last post other than carmella and our little pug puppy, chocolate chip.

"she has brought a little bit of joy back into our house. honestly she hasn’t left my side [sic],” Perri said.

Last month, Perri was hospitalised after her pregnancy ran through some complications. 

Shortly after, she revealed that her baby girl was “born silent.”

“The days have been long and yet also feel like they all blend into one,” Perri continued. “we’re not ok, but we believe in a day we will be. me, paul, and carmella all wrap each other up in love and in sadness everyday."



Latest News

More From Entertainment