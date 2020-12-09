close
Wed Dec 09, 2020
December 9, 2020

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to enthral fans at 'Global Citizen Prize Awards 2020'

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to make special appearance at 'Global Citizen Prize Awards 2020'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's fans are elated as the power-couple is all set to make a surprise appearance at the 'Global Citizen Prize Awards 2020.'

The awards ceremony will be organised to recognise the untiring efforts of the people working to end global poverty.

At the mega-event, Priyanka and Nick will be making a special appearance, along with an impressive line-up of performers.

These include  Allesia Cara, Gwen Stefani, Tori Kelly, JoJo, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Carrie Underwood, and many others.

The awards ceremony will be hosted by famous singer John Legend on December 19 and will be available for live stream across the world.

