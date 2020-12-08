close
Tue Dec 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
December 8, 2020

Fans gush over Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor's adorable children

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 08, 2020

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has been keeping fans up to date with the latest happenings and as of late she treated them with adorable photos of her family.

In her most recent posts on Instagram the Mehar Posh actress shared sweet family photos featuring herself, along with their daughter Hoorain Taimoor and son Rayan Taimoor.

Sunita Marshall and Mira Sethi even dropped some lovely comments while fans couldn't help but sing praises of the adorable children.

Take a look:




Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz