Priyanka Chopra teases release of memoir

It is a known fact that Priyanka Chopra is a multi-talented person.
From singing, acting and philanthropic work, she never fails to amaze.
It turns out that her next line-up is a book called Unfinished: A Memoir.
Taking to Instagram, the Quantico star shared the book jacket with her fans.
She can be seen smiling from ear-to-ear as she proudly holds it.
"That feeling when I’m holding my book in my hands for the first time... just kidding, I only received the jacket so I wrapped it around a book to see what it would really feel like. I can’t wait to get the first printed copy next month!" the caption read.
Take a look: