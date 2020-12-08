Bill limiting weight of children's school bags passed in KP

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday greenlighted a bill limiting the weight of children's school bags.

According to Geo News, the bill titled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa School Bags Limitation of Weight Bill 2020 has set a different weight limit for each class in accordance with the nature of their time tables.

According to the bill, the school bag weight limit for first graders will be 2.4 kilogrammes (kg), 2.6 kg for second graders, and a maximum of 3 kg for third graders.



The bill stated that action will be taken against principals of government institutions where children are found to be carrying school bags in excess of the prescribed weight. On the other hand, private schools found in violation of the bill will be penalised with fines up to Rs200,000.

The provincial government introduced the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa School Bags Limitation of Weight Act 2020 in October this year.

Last year, the KP govt had drafted the same bill but did not present it in the assembly.