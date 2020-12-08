Ann Marie taken into custody in hotel shooting case

US singer and songwriter Ann Marie has been taken into custody in connection to a shooting at a hotel last week.



According to Atlanta police, the shooting happened on December 01 at the Buckhead Hotel on Peachtree Road.

The R&B singer was arrested on Wednesday and a case of possessing firearms and aggravated assault with deadly weapon has been lodged against her.

Police say an officer responding to a shots fired call at the hotel found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was shifted to hospital where he was in critical condition.

Ann Marie, who was present at the scene, reportedly told police that “a gun fell off of a table in the hotel room which caused the gun to go off hitting the victim.”