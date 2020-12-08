Wasim Akram stresses on mental well-being of cricketers during coronavirus

Former Pakistani skipper Wasim Akram calls for measures to counter the implications of quarantine restrictions. Photo: File

KARACHI: Former Pakistani skipper Wasim Akram has emphasised on the mental well-being of cricketers going through tough isolation, calling authorities to ensure there are measures that can counter the implications of quarantine restrictions.

Akram, while speaking to media outlets on Tuesday, maintained that it is never easy for an individual to spend two weeks in isolation, adding that such circumstances can have serious implications on one’s mental health.

“It is imperative to look after players’ mental well-being in this scenario in order to keep them positive and motivated for the game. There’s a serious need to have a regular psychologist with teams when they travel to new environments,” he underscored.

“I’m sure seniors like Waqar Younis and Misbah would have spoken to players in New Zealand to keep them motivated during isolation period,” Akram added.

Calling for a uniform policy worldwide, the former cricketer said that it is never easy for anyone to move from one isolation to another. "I think ICC should talk to governments in this regard," he added

Green shirts were kept in strictly managed isolation in New Zealand for the last 14 days before the isolation period ended on Tuesday. The team has been in a biosecure bubble since summer, playing back-to-back cricket.

Akram's remarks come after two England cricketers recently pulled out of Big Bash League in Australia complaining of biosecure bubble fatigue.

Shedding light on the challenges New Zealand would pose to the Pakistan team, the Swing Ka Sultan said that the way New Zealand is playing against West Indies is an indication of what is waiting for the Pakistan team in the coming series.

“They are in good form and have an upper hand against West Indies. The visitors have been outclassed in all departments so far. So, it’s going to be a tough series for Pakistan,” Wasim said.

“In T20s, Pakistan still has a chance but it will be very tough in the Test series. Our boys will have to play positively and work hard on bowling with line and lengths,” the former captain said.