Kareena Kapoor shares a heartfelt note for ‘coolest and strongest’ mother-in-law on 76th birthday

Indian actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a heartfelt birthday note for her ‘coolest and strongest’ mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore who turned 76 on Tuesday.



Taking to Instagram, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress shared a throwback photo of Sharmila and penned down a sweet birthday note.

Pregnant Kareena wrote, “To one of the most coolest and strongest women I know... happy birthday my beautiful mother-in-law” followed by heart and flower emoticons.

Kareena, who is expecting her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan, returned to Mumbai after a month long stay at Dharamshala where Khan was busy shooting for his film Bhoot Police.



The actress also announced her return on photo-video sharing platform saying “Bye bye Palampur. What a brilliant experience... and hello Mumbaiii... I’m coming home.”



