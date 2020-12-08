Kareena Kapoor shares a heartfelt note for ‘coolest and strongest’ mother-in-law on 76th birthday

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Indian actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a heartfelt birthday note for her ‘coolest and strongest’ mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore who turned 76 on Tuesday.
Taking to Instagram, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress shared a throwback photo of Sharmila and penned down a sweet birthday note.
Pregnant Kareena wrote, “To one of the most coolest and strongest women I know... happy birthday my beautiful mother-in-law” followed by heart and flower emoticons.
Kareena, who is expecting her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan, returned to Mumbai after a month long stay at Dharamshala where Khan was busy shooting for his film Bhoot Police.
The actress also announced her return on photo-video sharing platform saying “Bye bye Palampur. What a brilliant experience... and hello Mumbaiii... I’m coming home.”