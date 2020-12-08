close
Tue Dec 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
December 8, 2020

Abhishek Kapoor shares his fondest memory of Sushant Singh as ‘Kedarnath’ turns 2

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 08, 2020
Abhishek Kapoor shares his fondest memory of Sushant Singh as ‘Kedarnath’ turns 2

Late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput is being remembered once again as his film Kedarnath clocked in two years.

Abhishek Kapoor, director of the film, also featuring Sara Ali Khan alongside Sushant, spoke about the deceased star as he marked the two-year anniversary of his hit film.

Sharing a series of unseen photos from the set of the films, Abhishek wrote: "Thank u @RonnieScrewvala for helping us complete this journey. From #kaipoche 2 #Kedarnath U have always backed my vision and il be forever grateful @RSVPMovies @gitspictures #2YearsOfKedarnath."

In another tweet, Abhishek wrote: "I remember while i narrated the story and we discussed #mansoor, He was writing something on his hand.. I asked him, yeh kya likh raha hai haath pe.. he said apni duniya samet raha hoon #2yearsofkedarnath #2YearsOfSSRAsMansoor #sushantsinghrajput #kedarnath."


Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz