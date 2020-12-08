Deepika Padukone gets candid about going back to work amid COVID-19

Deepika Padukone kicked off the shoot for Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai

Bollywood megastar Deepika Padukone is back on sets after spending months indoors, away from the clamor of the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Padmaavat star kicked off the shoot for Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai and has more films in the pipeline.

Speaking about her forthcoming projects as well as what it feels like to be back to work, Deepika told Hindustan Times: "It feels absolutely great to be back on set and do what I love doing the most - performing in front of the camera."

"From this point, I have multiple films lined up, so there is certainly no break in the horizon. All my films have been already locked and decided upon, but I can't talk about all of them right now,” she said.

"Early next year, I start my film with Nag Ashwin. As everyone knows right now, I am busy with Shakun's next. After that, there is a film lined up, which will be announced soon. So I will be constantly at work now, minus any breather,” she added.