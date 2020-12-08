Kate Middleton, Prince William blasted for breaking lockdown rules: 'It’s unbelievable!'

Kate Middleton, Prince William slammed for travelling when the rest of Britain is locked up in quarantine!

Kate Middleton and Prince William's royal train tour has ruffled a lot of feathers as they are receiving intense flak from Brits all around the country for breaking social-distancing rules.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are being slammed by the nation for travelling in groups across England, Scotland and Wales, when the rest of Britain is locked up in quarantine!

As soon as pictures of the duo's train trip made their way to social media, enraged royal fans started bashing them for their sheer negligence.

“Not a great example to set, travelling between counties in different tiers," one internet user blasted.

Another wrote, “Not really showing a good example to the country we are staying in keeping loved ones safe, not seeing people we care about and they are touring the UK it honestly feels like they are sticking two fingers up and saying we can do as we like.”

A third one said, “The front line is busy trying to save lives at the moment. This is so badly timed it’s unbelievable. We are all told to stay home and save lives....this just beggars belief. So misjudged.”

Kate and William embarked on their journey throughout UK early morning on Monday.







