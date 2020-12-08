close
Mon Dec 07, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 8, 2020

Gwen Stefani reveals her biggest wish for wedding with Blake Shelton

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 08, 2020
Gwen Stefani revealed her most important request for her upcoming nuptials with Blake Sheton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton surprised everyone by announcing that they are engaged. 

While the couple's marriage may take some time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it can happen anytime. 

Recently,  while appearing on On Air With Ryan Seacrest, Stefani revealed her most important request for her upcoming nuptials.

"I would say I just want my parents there at this point," she said. 

"My parents wouldn't come to Thanksgiving because they were so scared, so really would rather it not be a COVID situation. I would rather not have masks and that kind of thing," Stefani added.

However, she hinted that their ceremony would not happen anytime soon. 

 "Even when you cut it down to just family, it's still too many people for COVID, so we're sort of like gonna see what happens in the next few months," Stefani ended.

